MISSING: 14-year-old DC girl

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from D.C.

Shaniya Golden was last seen on Sunday around 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

Police describe her as a black female with a light complexion, 5’3” to 5’5”, 140 to 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black mid-length coat.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shaniya Golden is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

