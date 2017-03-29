MISSING: 14-year-old DC girl

WASHTINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-girl from D.C.

Mayeli Rachel Fuentes-Pineda was last seen on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in the 1300 Block of Randolph Street, Northwest.

Police describe her as a Hispanic female, with a light-complexion, 5’6”, 118 pounds, with dark brown eyes and black shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a red jumpsuit and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mayeli Rachel Fuentes-Pineda is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

