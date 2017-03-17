MISSING: 14-year-old DC girl

(Photo: Konte, Hawa)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl from D.C.

Dayana Paz was last seen Thursday in the 3800 block of 5th Street, Northwest.

Police describe her as a Hispanic female, 5’0”, 90 pounds, with a light-complexion, long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue pants, purple Jordan sneakers and a black jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dayana Paz is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

