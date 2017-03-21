MISSING: 14-year-old DC boy

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old boy from D.C.

Michael Carrera-Mason was last seen on Monday in the 5000 block of Kimi Gray Court, Southeast.

Police describe him as a black male, with a light complexion, 5’, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Carrera-Mason is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

