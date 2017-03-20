MISSING: 14-year-old DC boy

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old boy from D.C.

Jaylen Lee was last seen Saturday in the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast.

Police describe him as a black male, medium brown complexioned, 5’7”, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jaylen Lee is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

