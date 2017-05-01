MISSING: 14-year-old boy from SE, DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need helping finding a missing 14-year-old boy from Southeast, D.C.
Delonte Carter was last seen on Sunday in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Metropolitan police said.
Carter is described as a black male, with a dark complexion. He is 5'8" tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing tan pants, a red shirt, and camouflage tennis shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Delonte Carter is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.
