MISSING: 14-year-old boy from Northwest, DC

(Photo: Metropolitan Police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Police are searching for a 14-year-old missing boy from Northwest, D.C.

Jaylen Lee, 14, was last seen in the 5000 block of Arkansas Ave. in Northwest, D.C. on Thursday Metropolitan police said.

Lee is described as a black male, with a dark brown complexion, standing 5'8" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a leather jacket, black and tan fleece pants, and brownish Nike boots.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jaylen Lee is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

(© 2017 WUSA)