WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old boy from DC.

Tywon Malcom was last seen Tuesday May 9, 2017, in the 100 block of P St, SW.

Police describe him as a black male, 5’5”, 130 pounds, with black her and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and burgundy shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tywon Malcom is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

