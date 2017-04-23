MISSING: 13-year-old Southeast DC girl

(Photo: MPD) (Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help finding a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Southeast DC.

Andrea Staples was last seen in the 200 block of Newcomb Street Southeast on Saturday.

She is described as a black female with medium complexion, 5’5” tall and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair in braids. Staples was last seen wearing an olive green coat with fur around the hood, blue jeans, black Chuck Taylor tennis shoes and carried a zebra print book bag, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Andrea Staples is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

