MISSING: 13-year-old Northwest D.C. girl

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Taylor Innis was last seen March 10 in the 4700 block of Fifth Street in Northwest D.C. around 10:30 p.m.

Innis is described as a black female with medium complexion. She is about 5’6” tall, 125 to 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing blue Nike-style sweatpants, a navy blue sweater with the initials “HTS” on the front, eyeglasses, and grey and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Taylor Innis is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

