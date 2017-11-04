MISSING: 13-year-old girl from Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC Police need your help finding a 13-year-old girl from Northeast.

Destiny Harrington was last seen on the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast on November 2. She was wearing a black shirt, beige pants, black boots and a black coat at the time of her disappearance.

She was reported missing on November 3.

Police said she is a black female with a dark brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair. She stands at 5'4" and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Destiny Harrington is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

