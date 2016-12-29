MISSING: 13-year-old girl from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for your help locating a missing 13-year-old girl from D.C.
Airyana Fuhbih was last seen Tuesday in the 3600 block of Hayes St, Northeast.
She is described as a black female, 5’6”, 120 pounds, medium complexion with brown eyes and long black braided hair. Fuhbih was last seen wearing blue jeggings, brown boots and a gray sweatshirt.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call police at 202-727-9099 / text 50411.
CRITICAL MISSING: 13-YO Airyana Fuhbih last seen 12/27, 3600 b/o Hayes St, NE. Call 202-727-9099 / text 50411 #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/2kAzeQZ4r6— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 29, 2016
