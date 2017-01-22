WUSA
Close

MISSING: 13-year-old girl from DC

WUSA 2:13 PM. EST January 22, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 13-year-old girl from D.C.

Sadie Adams was last seen in the 700 block of Farragut in Northwest on Wednesday, Jan. 18. 

She is described as a black female, 4-feet-5-inches tall, weighing between 95 and 98 pounds, black braids and brown eyes. 

She is wearing a burgundy shirt with tan pants, a purple sky blue coat and purple Jordan shoes. 

If you have any information, contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. 

 


 

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories