MISSING: 13-year-old girl from DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 13-year-old girl from D.C.

Sadie Adams was last seen in the 700 block of Farragut in Northwest on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

She is described as a black female, 4-feet-5-inches tall, weighing between 95 and 98 pounds, black braids and brown eyes.

She is wearing a burgundy shirt with tan pants, a purple sky blue coat and purple Jordan shoes.

If you have any information, contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.





