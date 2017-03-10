MISSING: 13-year-old girl from DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old girl from D.C.

Yahshaiyah Enoch was last seen on March 8 in the 5000 block of Kimi Gray Court Southeast.

Police describe her as a black female, 5’2”, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket and pink and gray tennis shoes.

Critical Missing: Yahshaiyah Enoch, 13 years old, last seen 3/8/17 in the 5000 blk of Kimi Gray Court, SE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. pic.twitter.com/9O7BomREiC — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 10, 2017

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Yahshaiyah Enoch is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

