WUSA
Close

MISSING: 13-year-old girl from DC

WUSA 2:09 PM. EST March 10, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old girl from D.C.

Yahshaiyah Enoch was last seen on March 8 in the 5000 block of Kimi Gray Court Southeast.

Police describe her as a black female, 5’2”, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket and pink and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Yahshaiyah Enoch is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories