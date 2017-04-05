MISSING: 12-year-old Southeast D.C. boy

(Photo: MPD) (Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy from Southeast D.C.

Elijah Howard was last seen in the 3400 block of Nash Place on Tuesday, April 4.

Howard is described as a black male with a medium complexion, 4’11” in height, 132 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Elijah Howard is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

