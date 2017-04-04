MISSING: 12-year-old girl from Northeast, DC

(Photo: Metropolitan police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding a missing 12-year-old who was last seen in Northeast, D.C. on Monday.

Trinity Smith, 12, was last seen in the 800 block of Kenilworth Avenue, according to Metropolitan police.

She is described as a black girl with a medium complexion, standing 4'11" tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Trinity Smith is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

