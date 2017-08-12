MISSING: 12-year-old girl from NE

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police need your help finding 12-year-old Janell Ford, who was last seen on the 600 block of 16th Street, NE, on Saturday, August 12, 2017.

She is described as African-American with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and short black hair worn in dreadlocks. She stands at 5'1 and weighs 100 pounds.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

