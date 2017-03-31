MISSING: 12-year-old from Southeast, DC

(Photo: Metropolitan police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Southeast, D.C. on Thursday.

Elijah Howard was last seen in the 3400 block of Nash Place, according to Metropolitan police. He was reported missing on Friday.

Howard is described as a black man, standing 4'1" tall and weighing 132 pounds. He has a medium brown-complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, police said.

