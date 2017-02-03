MISSING: 12-year-old D.C. boy

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Department)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department need the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Melvin Johnson was last seen in the 400 block of Howard Place Northeast around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Johnson is described as a black male, 5’2” tall, about 160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion.

Police said he was last seen wearing blue pants, a red sweater, and black and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 727-9099.

(© 2017 WUSA)