MISSING: 12-year-old Breaniya Todd from SW DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Breaniya Todd was last seen on Friday, January 6 in the 300 block of G Street Southwest. Police labeled the case “critical missing” in their tweet Sunday evening.

Breaniya is 5’1” and weighs 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, pink sweater, and pink jacket with stripes. She had on Army fatigue pants and silver boots. Breaniya was carrying a black and yellow emoji bag.

Anyone with information about Breaniya or where she might be is urged to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

