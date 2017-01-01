MISSING: 11-year-old girl from NE DC

Courtesy: DC Police

D.C. Police want the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Breaniya Todd was last seen Sunday, Jan. 1 at about 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road in Northeast. She was wearing a blue jacket and red shirt.

Breaniya is 5’1” and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair in a fade style and also has a mole on her left cheek.

Anyone with information about Breaniya's whereabouts is urged to call D.C. Police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. Callers can remain anonymous.