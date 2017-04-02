Missing 11-year-old girl found safe

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
FBI releases photos from 9/11
-
Queer Dance Party protest gathers at Ivanka Trump's house
-
Zookeepers: April close to giving birth
-
Father and daughter hit in crosswalk in Bethesda
-
Teacher's spelling test prank goes viral
-
College students said pizza joint backed out on donation
-
Giraffe Birth Facts
-
Complaints Annandale neighborhood overrun by squatters
-
Witness: Driver who hit bus was texting
-
Man believed to have started i-85 fire identified
More Stories
-
11-year-old girl found safe in D.C. after Amber Alert issuedApr. 2, 2017, 10:28 p.m.
-
Will you marrow me?Apr. 2, 2017, 8:52 p.m.
-
Students say Papa John's broke promise to donate to…Apr. 2, 2017, 6:21 p.m.