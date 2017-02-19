MISSING: 11-year-old from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing an 11-year-old girl from D.C.

Torri Marie Gibson was last seen on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of 6th Street in Northeast.

Gibson is described as a black female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 70-80 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She also has braces with blue bands on her teeth.

There is no clothing description at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Torri Marie Gibson is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

