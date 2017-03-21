MISSING: 10-year-old girl from DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 10-year-old girl from the District.

Winter Griffin was last seen in the 1400 block of Kearney Street in Northeast, D.C.

She is described as a black female, 4’5” tall, weighing between 60 to 70 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with a gray patch in the front.

She was wearing a white shirt, blue pants, a pink and gray North Face jacket and carrying a multi-colored book bag.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Winter Griffin is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

