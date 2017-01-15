MISSING: 10-year-old, 16-year-old cousins from D.C.

(Photo: Warfield, Marcel)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating missing female cousins from the District.

10-year-old Timyea Callaway and 16-year-old Mi’easha Callaway were last seen together in the 500 block of Madison Street, Northwest on Saturday around 10:30 pm.

Timeyea is described as a black female, about 4-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 98 pounds with black hair in dreadlocks. She was wearing a black shirt pink pants with the word ‘love’ on them and black shoes.

Mi'easha is described as a black female, medium complexion, 5-feet-7-inches tall, 125 pounds, with red hair and black hair in braids. She was last seen wearing white Mickey Mouse pajamas and a grey coat.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Timyea Callaway and Mi’easha Callaway is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

