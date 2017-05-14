Miss. D.C. crowned Miss USA for second year in a row

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Congratulations to 25-year-old Kára McCullough who was named Miss USA 2017 in the pageant Sunday night.

It was the second year in a row that a contestant from the District of Columbia will wear the crown. Miss USA 2016, Deshauna Barber, crowned McCullough at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

ET: Miss District of Columbia, Kara McCullough crowned Miss USA 2017

McCullough’s platform was STEM research, as she is a chemist at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. She will go on to compete in the Miss Universe competition.

The runner-up was Miss New Jersey, Chhavi Verg. The second runner-up was Miss Minnesota, Meridith Gould.

