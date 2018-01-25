Metrobus vs. car crash leaves multiple people injured

WUSA
Arielle Buchmann , WUSA 11:53 AM. EST January 25, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Nine adults and one child have been injured after an accident involving a Metrobus and car in Southeast, D.C. Thursday morning. 

The accident happened in the area of Waclark Place and King Ave. in Southeast, D.C., according to DC Fire and EMS. 

Officials said 10 people have minor injuries. The child and eight people are being transported for the injuries. 

We will continue to update this story as we learn more. 

 

