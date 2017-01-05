Metro worker injured, fell 20 ft. into utility shaft

(Photo: WUSA9)

WASHINGINTON (WUSA9) - A Metro worker was injured after he fell down a utility and maintenance shaft at the Bethesda Metro station overnight.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. when the worker, who was removing debris and leaves from the shaft, fell 20 feet down the shaft.

He suffered injuries to his back and legs.

Rescue workers utilized ropes and ladder trucks to lift him up. It took about an hour to set up the rescue and an additional 90 minutes to get him back on ground level.

There were no impacts to Metro rail service.