Metro will stay slow Tuesday after derailment

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metrorail’s work to fix a Red Line train that derailed Monday morning will continue to impact the Tuesday morning commute.

“As of 10:45 p.m., two of three cars have been re-railed,” said an official WMATA tweet, adding Red Line trains will use only one track and run every ten minutes. “Work continues overnight and into the morning.”

WMATA General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said all 63 people on the 8-car train evacuated unscathed after it scraped against the tunnel walls between Farragut North and Metro Center. Wiedefeld said he now believes a steel rail cracked, causing the derailment.

“The work is methodical,” said WMATA spokesman Dan Stessel, taking place in a confined space. The train tore up concrete, pins that hold the track in place, and the track itself, he said. Concrete must dry for several hours, causing some of the delays.

Stessel added the rail that broke is 25 years old, which is about halfway through its useful life. WMATA said the track was inspected using ultrasound five months ago and was due for another twice-annual inspection next month.

