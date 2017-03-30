Metro to shut down portions of Green Line

WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 27: Metro trains arrive at the Gallery Pl - Chinatown Station October 27, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, 2010 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Portions of the Green Line will be shut down as part of Metro’s SafeTrack safety overhaul. Originally planned as a longer period of single-tracking, Metro decided a shutdown would shorten the duration of the project.

The first phase begins April 15 and lasts until April 29. Buses will replace trains between Greenbelt and Prince George’s Plaza. The Greenbelt and College Park stations will be closed, with a free shuttle running between the two and stopping at College Park.

During phase two, from April 30 to May 14, the work zone will shorten to between Greenbelt and College Park. The Greenbelt station will remain closed. Free shuttles will run between the two stops.

Customers at the following four stations should take note of service changes:

Greenbelt – free shuttle buses will replace trains for the duration of the surge. Connect to regular Green Line service at Prince George’s Plaza (April 15-29) or College Park (April 30-May 14).

College Park – Free shuttle buses will replace trains to Greenbelt throughout the surge. In addition, from April 15 through 29, free shuttle buses will replace trains to Prince George’s Plaza Station. At Prince George’s Plaza, regular Green Line service will begin and end.

Franconia-Springfield – Regular Blue Line service will operate throughout the surge (every 12 minutes). Yellow Rush+ trains will not operate. For Yellow Line service, transfer at King St-Old Town.

Van Dorn Street – Regular Blue Line service will operate throughout the surge (every 12 minutes). Yellow Rush+ trains will not operate. For Yellow Line service, transfer at King St-Old Town.

Riders who typically park and ride at Greenbelt and College Park may consider using New Carollton (Orange Line), Prince George’s Plaza (Green Line), or Forest Glen (Red Line) instead.

