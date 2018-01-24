Metro to publicly detail derailment failures Thursday

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A pair of problems will headline the first findings about Metro's latest derailment. They will be presented in public for the first time Thursday.

Last Monday morning, a rush-hour train made a sudden stop. 61 riders had to be evacuated into tunnel. The entire process took 90 minutes.

Thursday, Metro will present more details to its board of directors. The agency has focused on confusion during the response and a cracked rail as the cause.

"If you work in the transit industry you understand that no system is immune from the hazards of a broken rail,” said WMATA Chief Safety Officer Pat Lavin. “It is infrequent but not uncommon."

The derailment happened on the red line between Farragut North and Metro Center. Metro admits here, its own radio system is spotty. Metro insists it has made fixes after the train operator had a hard time reaching rail control.

The Federal Transit Administration, which oversees Metro, issued new directives just after this derailment. It found Metro's own workers do not know the location of radio dead zones. Now, it is forcing the agency to make changes.

Congress is also demanding answers. Virginia Senator Mark Warner and Congressman Barbara Comstock have both sent letters to the transit agency. Comstock called the derailment an “example of the unacceptable condition” of Metro. She will attend the meeting Thursday.

