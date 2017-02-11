Metro SafeTrack work resumes on the Blue line

VIRGINIA (WUSA9) - Metro's SafeTrack is returning after taking a break during the holidays.
RELATED: Millions withheld from Metro after states, DC miss safety deadline
Saturday marks the first 18 days without the blue line as SafeTrack resumes.
No trains will run between Rosslyn and Pentagon Metro stations, but there will be free shuttle busses.
Arlington Cemetery Metro Station will also be closed.
Metro is running extra Yellow Line trains, but those are expected to be packed so expect delays.
For more information on Metro's SafeTrack, click here.
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs