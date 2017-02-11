Metro SafeTrack work resumes on the Blue line

Passengers board a Metro train at Metro Center on April 30, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo: KAREN BLEIER, AFP/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA (WUSA9) - Metro's SafeTrack is returning after taking a break during the holidays.

Saturday marks the first 18 days without the blue line as SafeTrack resumes.

No trains will run between Rosslyn and Pentagon Metro stations, but there will be free shuttle busses.

Arlington Cemetery Metro Station will also be closed.

Metro is running extra Yellow Line trains, but those are expected to be packed so expect delays.

