Metro SafeTrack work resumes on the Blue line

Metro safetrack closures are back.

Stephanie Gailhard, WUSA 9:35 AM. EST February 11, 2017

VIRGINIA (WUSA9) - Metro's SafeTrack is returning after taking a break during the holidays. 

Saturday marks the first 18 days without the blue line as SafeTrack resumes.

No trains will run between Rosslyn and Pentagon Metro stations, but there will be free shuttle busses.

Arlington Cemetery Metro Station will also be closed.

Metro is running extra Yellow Line trains, but those are expected to be packed so expect delays. 

