Metro fares to rise, schedules to change come June 25

Metro fares and schedules will be changing on June 25, according to an announcement made on Friday.

The changes will go into effect on Sunday, June 25, Metro stated. This is a part of an effort to "rightsize service, close a budget gap and provide needed time for new categories of preventive maintenance to improve safety and reliability," the release reads.

Most fares on the Metrobus and Metrorail will go up between 10-25 cents. Metro will offer a new one-day unlimited rail/bus pass for $14.75. The monthly SelectPass will still be the best value option for people who use Metro regularly.

Metro also stated that bus fares will go from $1.75 to $2. The unlimited, seven-day bus pass will still cost $17.50. Express bus fares will increase from $4 today to $4.25, and Airport buses (Routes 5A and B30) will increase from $7.00 to $7.50.

MetroAccess costs will still be calculated at two times the fastest comparable fixed-route rate, with the maximum charge of $6.50. Daily parking rates will change at all Metro-operated facilities.

Some of the bus routes that have low-ridership will be discontinued. Additionally trains will come slightly less frequently during rush hour. Metrorail hours will also change.

The new Metrorail hours are as following effective June 25:

Monday - Thursday 5:00 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Friday 5:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m.

Saturday 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m.

Sunday 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Metro will operate as following during rush hour:

Trains will depart endpoints every 8 minutes on each line.

At stations served by more than one line, trains will arrive every 3-4 minutes.

Additional Red Line service will run between Grosvenor and Silver Spring, resulting in trains arriving every 4 minutes between those stations.

Service will become more frequent for Blue Line riders, where trains are now scheduled every 12 minutes.

In addition, Yellow Rush+ will be eliminated. All Yellow Line trains will run between Huntington and Mt Vernon Sq during weekday rush periods, and between Huntington and Fort Totten at other times.

No changes are being made to off-peak service.

The following bus routes will have schedule changes, discontinued trips or trip time changes:

District of Columbia: 30N, 30S, 42, 43, 52, 54, 64, 70, 80, 90, 92, 96, A2, A6, A8, D8, E4, E6, G2, G8, H4, H8, L2, N2, N4, N6, S1, S2, S4, S9, W4, X2

Maryland: 89, B30, C4, C11, C13, C21, C22, C26, F4, F13, H11, H12, H13, J2, J5, K6, P12, P17, P18, P19, Q1, Q4, T2, W13, W14, W19, Y2, Y7, Y8, Z7

Virginia: 1A, 1C, 2A, 2B, 2T, 5A, 7W, 7X, 10A, 10N, 13Y, 15K, 15L, 16B, 16E, 16J, 16P, 16Y, 17A, 17B, 17F, 17M, 18P, 18R, 18S, 23B, 28A, 28X, 38B, REX

For more information visit: https://wmata.com/service/status/details/june-25-changes.cfm

