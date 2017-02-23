Metro escalators a growing hazard for riders

The escalator going down into the Dupont Circle Metro station in Washington, DC, is seen in this 18 April, 2005. (Photo: KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: KAREN BLEIER, 2005 AFP)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - New safety data says you are safer on Metro rails than you were a year ago, but it points to a growing hazard before you even get on the train: escalators.

Safety documents just released to Metro’s board of directors detail 113 slips, trips and falls on escalators last year, a 13 percent increase over 2015.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is stepping up its response. The agency is testing recorded safety warnings at the start and stop of escalator banks.

“I’m surprised but I’m not,” said Metro rider Donna Mayo. “If it’s an issue, they’re doing the right thing.”

A six-week trial run of the announcements started at Gallery Place-Chinatown’s Seventh and F Street entrance on Feb. 6. Recordings remind riders of basic escalator etiquette, such as holding the handrail and to keep moving as the escalator comes to an end.

“I think it’s a great thing,” said Arlene Ragland, a lifelong District resident and longtime Metro rider. She’s seen people’s bags and strollers ensnarled in escalators, causing larger problems. “I wish it wouldn’t happen but it does to a lot of people. You have to pay attention, you really do.”

Metro has 618 escalators system-wide, more than any transit system in North America. Metro says this trial program will be expanded to a handful of additional escalators for a full six month pilot period.

