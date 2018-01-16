Metro derailment highlights issues underground

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metro's Chief Safety Officer Pat Lavin detailed the downfalls of Monday's derailment on the Red Line.

Sixty-one riders had to be evacuated into a tunnel near Metro Center. The entire process took 90 minutes, said a Metro spokesman.

“The approach emphasized safety over speed,” said Lavin.

But at first, the train operator could not radio the operations center. Metro now admits the reception where the train derailed is “spotty.” It insists this fix will be made by the Wednesday morning rush.

“This area is a known problem,” said Lavin. “If we have other known problems we address those immediately as well.”

Metro says the new, 7000-series train is being inspected at a railyard. The agency’s leaders think the derailment was caused by a steel rail that broke. Tuesday morning, crews replaced a 12-foot section and sent the broken parts to a third-party lab for testing.

“If you work in the transit industry you understand that no system is immune from the hazards of a broken rail. It is infrequent but not uncommon,” said Lavin.

Metro insists its track inspections were up to date. A spokesman said crews visually checked the rail that broke three times this month, adding that rail went through a twice-annual ultrasound about five months ago. But after the last Metro derailment in July 2016, inspectors were caught faking reports. The Federal Transit Administration is investigating.

