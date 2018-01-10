Metro bus crashes in to Metro Access Van in DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A Metro bus crashed into a Metro Access Van in the District early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Metro bus tried to take the exit ramp to Georgia Avenue, went over the embankment and slid into the ramp and hit the van head on.

Officials said there weren't any passengers on board the bus or van. The damages are minor.

No additional information has been released at this time.

