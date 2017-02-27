Men charged in fatal shooting of D.C. rapper 'Swipey'

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two men were charged in the fatal shooting of a D.C. rapper who was killed last August.

Police arrested 19-year-old Dante Brewer on Southwest, D.C. and 18-year-old Deshawn Watkins of Southeast, D.C. in the fatal shooting in 18-year-old Douglas “Swipey” Brooks.

On Aug. 21, 2016 around 1:05 a.m., police were called to the 3600 block of Parkway Terrace Drive in Suitland, Md. for a shooting.

When police arrived, they found Brooks outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives believe there are additional suspects.

Police believe the suspects intended to rob Brooks and others who were attending a party in the apartment complex where the homicide occurred.

