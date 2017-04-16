Meet the man behind the bells at the National Cathedral

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sacred music came streaming out of the Washington National Cathedral's bell tower on Easter Sunday.

Edward Nassor is a man you may never see, but he is responsible for the bells that can be heard a mile away.

He plays the carillon, an instrument that is about 500 years old, it's even older than the piano. Nassor plays the carillon in the bell tower, in a room the size of a closet, 150 feet above the ground.

The carillon is a keyboard or organ-like instrument made up of 53 bells. Nassor played at the Cathedral's 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. service.

"It's like playing a huge piano in the sky," said Nassor. Nassor says he will play the carillon until the Cathedral needs him, he says it's the best job in the world.

Nassor is the 4th carillon player in the history of the Cathedral.

