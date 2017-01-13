Medicinal marijuana patients speak out about inauguration protest

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Since the pot protest was announced, organizer Sondra Battle said she's heard plenty of jokes about the 4,200 joints that will be given out. And while she appreciates the light-hearted support, she said the issues remain incredibly personal to her.

"It's not a laughing matter at all," she said. "And what we're doing is getting attention. What we're trying to do is get the attention of those in power to help and understand how important this is for us."

The issue is important to Battle, because she uses the substance medicinally. After being attacked by her ex-husband, she said she was left severely injured. She said she now suffers from Fibromayalgia.

"I have days when I literally tippy toe through the house," she said. "Because I can't move."

It's a story that is unique, and yet similar to many, coping with illness. Rachel Ramone Donlan said she suffers from Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, a rare genetic condition.

"My connective tissues are very weak," she said. "And thin, and fragile. I'm prone to easy dislocations. My vascular system is very fragile."

RELATED: Free weed on Inauguration Day

Both Battle and Donlan have one thing in common. They said that marijuana has changed their lives.

"Cannabis helped me to get through the trauma," said Donlan. "The anxiety, the fear, the stress. And the pain...I wouldn't say I got up and got out of a wheelchair because of pot, but I don't know if I would have been able to go through those treatments without it."

That's why Donlan said the upcoming event over inauguration weekend is so important. While many will be there to fight for recreational use nationwide, she said her primary focus would be to make sure medicinal Marijuana remains an option.

"I'm a little bit nervous about D.C.," she said. "Because even if he says he's going to keep state rights - D.C. not being a state - it's kind of under Federal law. What's going to happen here in D.C. with legalization?"

The protest will be held next Friday, on Inauguration Day. The joints will be given out at 8 a.m. at DuPont Circle, before they move toward the ceremony.

(© 2017 WUSA)