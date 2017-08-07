Md. man saved from fiery crash criminally charged

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police have charged a man rescued from a fiery weekend car wreck with negligent homicide.



Police say 39-year-old Lavonne Beckett of Hyattsville, Md. did not have his lights on as he was speeding down Florida Avenue NE at 3:15 Saturday morning. Police say he slammed into a Hess gas station, killing his female passenger.

Neighbor Andres Roque heard three loud bangs, ran across Florida Avenue, and pulled Beckett from his burning Acura.



“I was just put in the right place,” Roque told WUSA9. “Just the right place, right time.”



Police have not yet talked to the family of the passenger who died in that crash -- so, they're not sharing her name with WUSA9.



“That hurt the most because that's something you never want to see somebody go through,” said Roque.



The case is currently under investigation by the Major Crash Investigations Unit. Anyone with information regarding this case should call 202-727-9099.

