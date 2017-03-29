Md. high school students witness Capitol Hill shooting

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - With a stunning backdrop of the United States Capitol, a delegation of Maryland high school students stopped to take selfies before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, when gunfire echoed against the marble facades of Independence Avenue.

"I heard two muffled gunshots, and then a third, three gunshots," Westminster student Ryan Schooley said in an interview Wednesday. "Then we heard screaming and saw officers pop out of nowhere."

Police say 20-year-old Taleah Everett had just passed the group, intending to ram Capitol Police officers.

"I saw police running towards the bottom of the hill, and then three men told us to run," Schooley said. "They pointed north, up the hill, and told us to just go."

Members of the high school trip had no time to take off their heels, as their feet clacked towards the Capitol. A student recorded the scene and posted it to Snapchat, after the group reached a safe distance from the crime scene.

"We saw the hordes of police cars circling the woman in the vehicle," Schooley said.

"We were all shocked. But at the same time, it was amazing to see how many people put citizens' safety first instead of their own."

Capitol Police said they attempted to pull Everett over after she was seen driving erratically. She continued eastbound on Independence, made a U-turn down Capitol Hill, when three shots were fired at the height of the confrontation.

The Silver sedan stopped, with the suspect taken into custody around 9:45 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Capitol Police said the incident appeared to have no connection to terror, but a motive could not immediately be provided.



