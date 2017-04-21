Matt Damon is on AU's campus and everyone is freaking out

(Photo: Twitter / @MariamMahgoub1)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - American University is no stranger to big-name politicians and policy makers. But when an Academy Award winner steps on campus—watch out.

According to several posts on social media, Matt Damon was spotted at AU Friday by seemingly the entire campus.

Matt Damon is on our campus so his daughter can tour it pic.twitter.com/2cfGiTNPfc — JD🇺🇸 (@Ensor_) April 21, 2017

While several students snapped photos from afar, only a few got up close with the A-list actor. One student tweeted a video of her and a friend giggling and squealing with delight, while standing arm-to-arm with the star.

“Shhhhhhh shhh shhh, you gotta be quiet, you gotta be quiet,” Damon is heard saying in the 10-second clip.

Several students said Damon was on campus to check out AU with his daughter. It’s actually probably his stepdaughter who’s considering AU.

The university told WUSA9 they couldn’t confirm whether he was visiting the school Friday.

While some students were giddy with the news, others apologized for the star-struck behavior.

You can't ask a bunch of AU dweebs who only come in contact with stale policy makers to be chill when Matt Damon is visiting campus 😍😍😍 — Erin McGoff (@erinmcgoff) April 21, 2017

On behalf of all American University students: Matt Damon, I'm sorry. — Felicia Schneider (@feliciaschneid) April 21, 2017

Everyone mobbing matt damon is why we can't have nice things at AU — Lil Gerkin (@postmabone) April 21, 2017

When Matt Damon comes to your college and everyone freaks out #JustAUthings — Saloni (@SD_5796) April 21, 2017

