Masked man shoots two construction workers in SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two construction workers are in the hospital after they were shot Wednesday morning in Southeast, D.C.

Police said it happened right before 10 a.m. on Alabama Ave.

"The only lookout we have at this time is for a male wearing a mask, last seen running south away from the scene," Assistant Police Chief Robert Alder explained.

A shooting near Community of Hope Church didn’t surprise youth pastor Julie Taylor. She said there was one in the same area two months ago.

"Something happened here in the alley and we were able to catch it on the cameras," she said.

Church surveillance cameras did capture one of the men who was shot running for help on Wednesday. It also captured emergency crews heading to the crime scene, but not the masked man.

At the scene, WUSA9's cameras captured investigators surrounded by evidence markers and two construction helmets lying on the ground. Police said the two victims weren't working at the time. They were walking down the street.

This was all in view of the pastor's window at Community of Hope Church, where Taylor said she's been working hard for eight years to keep kids busy, engaged, and off the street.

"It's sad but it's not surprising. It saddens me because of the work that we do here in the community. It's like what can we do more of so that we can keep that from happening, but it's not surprising,’ Taylor said.

Police said one victim is in critical condition, the other is in stable condition.

At this point, investigators said they don't know what led to the shooting. If you have any information, call police.

(© 2017 WUSA)