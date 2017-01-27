March for Life schedule and speakers

(Photo: Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The March For Life and Rally is happening Jan. 27, 2017 in downtown Washington.

The rally begins at 11:45 a.m., located on the grounds of the National Mall. The march starts at 1 p.m. and will end in from of the U.S. Supreme Court.

RELATED: Crowds gather for DC's March for Life

Here is the list of confirmed speakers:

Mike Pence, Vice President.

Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to President Trump.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Rep. Mia Love (R-UT)

Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ)

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York City.

Benjamin Watson, Tight End for the Baltimore Ravens.

Abby Johnson, Former Planned Parenthood Director and founder of “And Then There Were None”.

Karyme Lozano, Mexican telenovela star.

Eric Metaxas, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and host of The Eric Metaxas Show.

Bishop Vincent Mathews Jr., President at Church of God In Christ World Missions.

Other events for the MFL include a Youth Rally from 2-4 p.m. and expo from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(© 2017 WUSA)