Manhunt underway for a Georgetown student kidnapper

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. Police are searching for an unsuspecting criminal, a man dressed in a suit and tie, after he kidnapped a Georgetown student.

Police described him as a white male around 5'9" to 6’ in height. They said he's in his late 30s to 40s with a dark beard and mustache.

Thankfully the victim is OK. Other Georgetown students and neighbors are stunned.

“I'm especially scared because this is actually my friend's building and I walk home from here, actually every night by myself to go to my house,” said a student we’re identifying as C. Reilly.

However, the kidnapping didn't happen at night. D.C. police said it was actually 3:20 in the afternoon on Thursday, Jan. 26 near the quiet intersection of 34th and O Streets Northwest.

Detectives said the man was dressed in a suit and tie in surveillance video approached the Georgetown student and asked him for money. When he hesitated, police said the man pulled the student in his SUV.

"This is the first I've heard of - kidnapping, yeah,” said Reilly with a friend.

"I was kind of surprised it happened in broad daylight. That was really kind of the biggest issue,” said Noah King.

He does not attend Georgetown but lives in the area.

Once in the suspect’s car, authorities and the university said they went to Georgetown, Tenley Town and even Bethesda. A university spokesperson said the suspect and victim were both seen in the areas of 4500 and 5400 Wisconsin Ave. Northwest.

Police said the suspect took the Georgetown student to several different ATMs and at least two different stores trying to get him to either take out money or purchase items using his credit card.

The surveillance video appears to have come from one of those stores.

Police said all of the transactions were declined.

There is surveillance video of the car but police do not have the make, year and model.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD: (202) 727-9099. If you see suspicious activity on campus, Georgetown University Police ask you call via LiveSafe or by calling: (202) 687-4343. MPD is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

