Man yells ‘This is what Trump America looks like' in DC attack, police say

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A D.C. man is recovering after being beaten in an alleged hate crime.

Police said the man was walking his dog in Logan Circle, 13th and Vermont Avenue, NW, last Wednesday when three men approached him.

The victim told police one suspect said, “Hey Snowflake! This is what a Trump America looks like, F****t!”

He also said the men threw objects at him, hitting him in the face and head.

The suspects then fled on foot and are still on the loose.

D.C. police are investigating this case as a suspected hate crime.

