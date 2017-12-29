Man, woman shot in NW DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man and a woman were shot in Northwest, D.C. on Friday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Fairmont Street NW.

Police say both victims were transported to a trauma center conscious and breathing.

No further information has been released at this time.

Police on scene of double shooting along Georgia Ave & Fairmont. Man and woman shot. Both taken to the hospital. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/HJuB58EOM6 — Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) December 30, 2017

