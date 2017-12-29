WUSA
Man, woman shot in NW DC

WUSA 9:03 PM. EST December 29, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man and a woman were shot in Northwest, D.C. on Friday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. 

The shooting happened  in the 700 block of Fairmont Street NW.

Police say both victims were transported to a trauma center conscious and breathing.

No further information has been released at this time. 

