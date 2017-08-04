Man wanted for sexual abuse, 'upskirting' incidents at Columbia Heights metro

(Photo: Metro Transit Police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man is being sought in connection with a sexual abuse and several "upskirting" incidents that happened at Columbia Heights metro station, Metro Transit police said.

At least one sexual abuse incident and several voyeurism incidents have been reported.

Authorities said a woman reported that she was exiting the Columbia Heights station around 7:40 p.m. and using the ascending elevator when she felt a hand up her skirt. The woman left the area and the suspect went back into the station.

Police were able to find the video of this incident. The footage shows that the man actually placed a cell phone up the woman's skirt. The investigation also shows that he may have "upskirted" several other women who were not aware.

Metro Transit Police have added plain clothes officers into the mix at Columbia Heights and other stations.

MTPD detectives are seeking to identify the individual pictured above. Anyone who can identify this individual is urged to call the MTPD Criminal Investigations Division at 301-955-5000 or send a text message to MyMTPD (696873).

Additionally, MTPD detectives are seeking to contact other potential victims who exited the Metrorail system at Columbia Heights Station on Wednesday evening. At this time, detectives believe the unsuspecting victims exited using the west escalators (the bank of three escalators and one staircase, located to the left when exiting the station). All victims were females and all were wearing skirts. Anyone who believes they may be a victim in this case should contact the MTPD Criminal Investigations Division at 301-955-5000.

