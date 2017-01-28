Man wanted for D.C. kidnapping

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating and identifying man connected to a D.C. kidnapping.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 26, police say a suspect forced the victim into a vehicle in the 3400 block of Street in Northwest then drove away.

The suspect tried to force the victim to withdraw money from an ATM and make large purchases at retail locations in the District and Maryland.

The suspect and victim are known to have been in the 4500 and 5400 blocks of Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 30’s to 40’s, between 5’9” and 6’0”tall, with a medium build, dark colored hair, dark colored mustache and beard. He was wearing a black suit, gray neck tie and black shoes.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a light gray or sliver SUV crossover style, four door. The make and model are unknown.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for an assault committed in the District of Columbia.





(© 2017 WUSA)