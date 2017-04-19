Man struck by car near Howard U

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man walking near Howard University was struck by a car early Thursday morning, according to Metropolitan police.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of the 2100 block of 8th St. Northwest, D.C.

Authorities said the victim was conscious when was transported.

The car involved in the incident stayed at the scene, police said.

An investigation is underway.

8th St. NW is blocked between V St. and Barry Pl. NW.

© 2017 WUSA-TV